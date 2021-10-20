I had 4 encounters with God – Magnus

Ghanaian gospel musician Magnus, has revealed what motivated him to become a gospel minister whiles he was having a corporate job.

In a recent interview, Magnus stated that he had a calling from God but he put it on hold for a while because he was focusing on the cooperative side of his life.

Giving more details about his music career, he revealed that he had four (4) encounters with the Lord in his dream over the course of two (2) weeks.

He went on to say that he had ignored the first two dreams, but when he had the third and fourth dreams, he became more serious about them.

He then drove from his location, as directed by God, to look for Nacee for approximately two hours.

MAGNUS is currently promoting his song “Bo Me Nantew”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!