Ghana’s Amaarae nominated as Best African Act in the 2021 MTV EMA

Ghana’s Alte Queen, Amaarae has been nominated in the 2021 MTV EMAs which will broadcast live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14, 2021.

She was nominated in the category of the Best African Act and is probably the first Ghanaian to ever achieve this feat as evidence of her international appeal and recognition.

It’s a global celebration of music for all and this unforgettable night will host performances and appearances by the world’s biggest stars.

“With a global footprint spanning 180 countries and countless cultures, the 2021 MTV EMAs will be an incredible moment for every member of our audience to come together to celebrate music and the power it has to transcend borders,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

“After such a long period, I couldn’t be happier for the EMAs to land in Budapest for what’s sure to be an extraordinary night that will resonate globally.”

Stay up-to-date with all things MTV EMAs by following the show on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and mtvema.com.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!