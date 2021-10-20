Top Stories

DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

We Love Them Because They Are Not From Ghanaian Artists? - DJ Breezy questions

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians
DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians Photo Credit: DJ Breezy/Twitter

A few months ago, most Ghanaians were thrown into a state of confusion after Shatta Wale quizzed as to what genre the country is known for and could be related to all music works in Ghana.

The discussion got a lot of musicians reacting as many pointed out that since the beginning of music in Ghana, the country is well known for the Highlife genre however, we need to promote it to the world since it contains elements of our culture.

DJ Breezy, a well-known music producer in Ghana has highlighted a few songs on a chart, stating that the songs contain Highlife rhythms but Ghanaians would prefer to listen to those songs because they were not composed by Ghanaian artists.

Taking to her Twitter, he wrote; Listen to the beats of the highlighted songs in our chart and tell me if those songs are not highlife rhythms … Chaley I’m sadddd !!! We love it cos it’s not from a Ghanaian artist ? Or what exactly is the problem? Someone explain to me to understand…

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!

Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!

5 days ago
E.L’s ‘Superhero’ becomes most streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song on Spotify with over 20M plays

E.L’s ‘Superhero’ becomes most streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song on Spotify with over 20M plays

5 days ago
Minister Bennie extends God's love to the worldly following latest audiovisual; Redeemed

Minister Bennie extends God’s love to the worldly following latest audiovisual; Redeemed

5 days ago
Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker