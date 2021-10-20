A lucky fan could soon be going on a date with Gyakie!

Gyakie broke into the music scene with her most popular song “Forever”. The song gave the songstress the fame she sought and made her one of the best young talents ever to emerge from Ghana.

Gyakie has also been identified as one of the few musicians from Ghana breaking global boundaries. She was the first African woman to partner with the music platform, Spotify and has also been doing extremely well with her streams and performances on stages.

Mep3 s3 me de me fan baako k) dinner date — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) October 19, 2021

In a recent tweet, Gyakie said that she wants to go on a dinner date with a die-hard fan of hers. Although she has not launched any search for the lucky fan, we believe all her fans will love to be picked for the surprise dinner date.

She wrote; Mep3 s3 me de me fan baako k) dinner date

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!