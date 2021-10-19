Scvtt Ely & Carl Jeenyus will make you fall in love all over again with their new single; Love Love

Burgeoning acts and Say Thanks Music signees, Scvtt Ely & Carl Jeenyus have teamed up on a new lovers jam that they title; Love Love.

Their new single comes with exotic visuals shot off the serene landscape of the famous Adomi Bridge in the Volta Region of Ghana and features exclusive shots of the green fields, hot models and scenes shot in the water body itself.

Visuals was directed by PicPlus Entertainment and song produced by the legendary Possigee.

The newest tune simply invokes every tiny detail about the miracle of falling head over heels in love with your spouse and all the fantasies it comes with.

The lyrical disposition and vocal flair with which these two talents exude on the track will get your head and heart bopping to the pop infused tune. Let Scvtt Ely & Carl Jeenyus take you on a roller coaster of love as you watch and stream on all platforms.

