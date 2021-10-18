Top Stories

Kwaku Frimpong to the world! French Ligue 1 Side Clermont players sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' word for word!

It's officially gone global!

Kwaku Frimpong to the world! French Ligue 1 Side Clermont players sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' word for word!
Kwaku Frimpong to the world! French Ligue 1 Side Clermont players sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' word for word! Photo Credit: Black Sherif

French Ligue 1 Side, Clermont players have caught the Sad Boys virus after they were seen were jamming to the “Second Sermon” tune composed by the newest Hiplife sensation, Black Sherif.

After the release of his ”Second Sermon”, Black Sherif became the hottest musician in the scene following the enormous success of his songs on music streaming platforms.

He received a lot of recommendations from so many international stars as well as broke into the global scenes with his craft.

In the latest video sighted on IG, the French Ligue 1 Side, Clermont football club players were seen excitingly jamming to the hit song after their victory in a game.

The players were seen singing the song word-for-word after triumphing over season regulars, Lille.

