Haters & lovers alike join forces to eulogize Shatta Wale on Birthday including Sark, Stone & Beyonce!

Just a reminder! Birthday was yesterday but today marks his prophesied deathday!

It was indeed a Shattabration as Ghana’s most controversial artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., aka Shatta Wale turned 37 on 17th October, 2021, attracting wishes from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Beyoncé herself!

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Fella Makafui, Afia Schwarzenegger, Ayisha Modi, among others took to their social media pages to celebrate the musician as he turned a year older.

Well, Beyonce whom he collaborated with on her “Already” song off her “Lion King” album also celebrated the African dancehall as he celebrated a new year of fruitfulness and prosperity. She shared a childhood picture of the King accompanied by a sweet birthday wish.

Sarkodie also took to his Facebook page to wish Shatta Wale a happy birthday.

His message has excited fans from the two biggest fanbases, Shatta Movement and Sark Nation as they dissect the huge significance of his message at a time when many still think there’s an iota of animosity between them.

Essentially, Shatta Wale embraced the cool message from his colleague and offered a corresponding effervescent response that did well to swing the tempo of the warm reactions from their respective fans.

