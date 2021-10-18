Chacha! Kuneli releases new song about a true-life story

New singer/songwriter Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh popularly known as Kuneli, has released a new banger titled Chacha.

According to Kuneli “ Chacha is a self-explanatory true story with every lyric in the song being exactly what happened in real life.

Produced by SimpsOnDaBeat and mixed/mastered by Dugud, Chacha is Highlife with a mixture of RNB and Afrobeat.

Listen to Chacha here: https://fanlink.to/Chacha__

Kuneli released her very first RnB single “Please Don’t Go” in 2014 and released an afrobeat mashup cover of “Runaway” in May 2015, after gaining admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In between, she released Guilty Pleasure in 2016 and an acoustic single Like I do. In 2018 she released her single Odo Lastik and Wanna Love Me. Currently, Kuneli is done recording her EP and ready to give the world more music.

Kuneli wants to inspire people of all ages with her songs no matter what they may be going through and is excited to share her new single “Chacha” with people all over the world.

Connect with Kuneli on these social handles below:

Facebook: Debbie Kuneli

Instagram: Kuneli_

Twitter: Kuneli_

YouTube: Kuneli Official

