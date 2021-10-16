Top Stories

Selasie Fire talks about relationship disappointments in Cancel

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Selasie Fire talks about relationship disappointments in Cancel
Photo Credit: Selasie Fire

Talented artist Selasi who is under the management of Holiday Africa has just released his much anticipated single dubbed “CANCEL”.

Selasi, born Selasie Hayford is a young Ghanaian Afro-Pop / highlife musician who hails from the Eastern Region, Koforidua.

The song  talks about how most ladies disappoints their guys in relationships.

Passion for music pushed Selasi  to begin singing and performing in school. His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs. He is set to put his lyrics and voice to the world

Enjoy “CANCEL” – https://app.apprisemusic.com/smartlink.cfm?MTAwMDAwMzkzODc3

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker