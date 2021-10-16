Selasie Fire talks about relationship disappointments in Cancel

Talented artist Selasi who is under the management of Holiday Africa has just released his much anticipated single dubbed “CANCEL”.

Selasi, born Selasie Hayford is a young Ghanaian Afro-Pop / highlife musician who hails from the Eastern Region, Koforidua.

The song talks about how most ladies disappoints their guys in relationships.

Passion for music pushed Selasi to begin singing and performing in school. His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs. He is set to put his lyrics and voice to the world

Enjoy “CANCEL” – https://app.apprisemusic.com/smartlink.cfm?MTAwMDAwMzkzODc3

