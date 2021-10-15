We need to work 10 times harder; support is the cheat code – King Promise on taking Ghana’s music global like Nigeria!

With high hopes and aspirations of levelling up with our Nigerian counterparts like Burnaboy and WizKid, King Promise has began campaigning via his socials.

After Sarkodie came out to lament about the lack of support from Ghanaians, King Promise has contended that supporting Ghanaian artists is the cheat code to attaining greater heights internationally with Ghanaian music.

King Promise lamented that Ghana is blessed with so many talents like Kidi, Gyakie, Kesi Arthur, R2Bees, Sarkodie among others, and all that these stars require from Ghanaians is support from their fans so they can take the nation to another level through their respective crafts.

He advised that Ghanaians need to support each artist from the bottom of their hearts in order to break global boundaries.

Bro you don’t have to know me. It doesn’t even have to be 5Star. Support Kidi. Support Kwesi. Support Gyakie. Support R2bees. Support Sark. From the bottom of your heart. E go over the world easily when we do that. Support is the cheat code, he wrote on Twitter.

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Gregory Bortey Newman, well known as King Promise has encouraged Ghanaians to put in extra efforts more than other African countries currently dominating the international market with regards to entertainment.

As Ghanaians we need to work like 10 times harder than fellow Africans killing it globally right now. And it will take crazy support for us to kill it. Our sister country understands it. Let’s not play ourselves 💪🏾👊🏾 — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) October 14, 2021

Mostly, Ghana is being compared to Nigeria in terms of progress in the music industry. The likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have been dubbed as international acts while their counterparts in Ghana have been dubbed as “local champions” since they have not been able to break global boundaries.

King Promise who happens to be one of the few stars from Ghana promoting Ghana to the world through music has advised his fellow musicians in Ghana to work extra harder than before to promote the talents in the country to the world.

According to him, our neighboring countries like Nigeria have come to understand that the only way to sell their country to the world is by supporting one another, thus Ghanaians need to adapt to a similar initiative to promote their own.

According to him, our neighboring countries like Nigeria have come to understand that the only way to sell their country to the world is by supporting one another, thus Ghanaians need to adapt to a similar initiative to promote their own.

