Top Stories

Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!

He recently narrated how he had his phone stolen in traffic!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!
Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!

Highlife’s Martin Luther King, Kumi Guitar has been involved in an accident with a truck on the Nsawam-Accra stretch but has confirmed that he is safe.

In series of videos and photos shared on the page of the artist, it could be seen that his Corolla car was in a bad shape after colliding with the tipper truck. He survived the accident although it looked serious.

Parts of his car’s bonnet were smashed after the collision.

Kumi Guitar took to his Instagram page and shared the photos and videos and captioned it, “All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. Am still alive”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!

4 days ago
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

List Of Winners – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

4 days ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

Watch the KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker