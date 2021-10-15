Kumi Guitar survives collision with articulator truck; celebs and fans react!

Highlife’s Martin Luther King, Kumi Guitar has been involved in an accident with a truck on the Nsawam-Accra stretch but has confirmed that he is safe.

In series of videos and photos shared on the page of the artist, it could be seen that his Corolla car was in a bad shape after colliding with the tipper truck. He survived the accident although it looked serious.

Parts of his car’s bonnet were smashed after the collision.

Kumi Guitar took to his Instagram page and shared the photos and videos and captioned it, “All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. Am still alive”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!