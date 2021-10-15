Top Stories

E.L’s ‘Superhero’ becomes most streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song on Spotify with over 20M plays

Released back in 2015, this is proof of quality over hype! Time makes the difference!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
E.L’s ‘Superhero’ becomes most streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song on Spotify with over 20M plays
E.L’s ‘Superhero’ becomes most streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song on Spotify with over 20M plays

V.O. Nation frontman, E.L breaks Spotify’s streaming record for Ghanaian musicians today, clocking over 20,000,000+ streams for a song from years back that bizarrely flew under the radar to now become by far the highest streamed Ghanaian Hip-Hop song to date.

Ask Ghanaian Hip-Hop heads of their favorites off the rapper’s stunning ‘’BAR 2’’ mixtape (2015) and ‘Superhero’ seems almost non-existent. That’s how well it managed to elude many who may have not even known where to find it.

Of course, it’s easy to get picky when having to choose from 20 songs, but ‘Superhero’ was clearly one of the project’s underdogs. It just wasn’t attuned to Ghanaian music tastes at the time or so we thought?

‘’I’m really grateful to every fan out there who put in the time to get the figures this big, especially the international ones, because ‘Superhero’ was not a song most Ghanaians latched on to or even heard’’, E.L shared. 

‘’This just goes to show that good material always gets recognized eventually, I want artists here to see this and be encouraged to focus on putting out good material, staying original and focus not only on the hype aspect, hype dies down but quality lives longer. Having said that, I want fans to be on the lookout for my next project which will be announced soon’’, he added.

Today, thanks to the streaming era, it’s safe to say ‘Superhero’ grew a cult following of its own in Ghana and beyond and despite no radio airplay, it gained steady momentum in the background of affairs to hand E.L this industry-leading milestone.

Give ‘Superhero’ by E.L a play here

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!

4 days ago
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

List Of Winners – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

4 days ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

Watch the KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker