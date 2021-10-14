Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

The ‘New Gens’ are taking over gradually as Larruso, just like Black Sheriff, has been noticed and appreciated byanother international Grammy-award-winning icon, Akon.

The budding Ghanaian dancehall artiste Larusso and Senegalese/American superstar have been spotted in a new video call sharing an enviable rapport.

Larruso who is widely known for his smash hit ‘Kily Kily’, could not bottle up the rare moment he had with Akon and subsequently shared a screenshot of the video along with a caption: Alhamdullilah!

Fans are already anticipating a joint project which could ultimately catapult a breakthrough into mainstream and worldwide acceptance.

It could, be recalled that a similar thing happened to Black Sherif when he was spotted on facetime with Burnaboy following a viral video of the latter jamming to the Sad Boy anthem- Second Sermon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!