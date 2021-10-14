Top Stories

Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

Mega moves!!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 48 mins ago
Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!
Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

The ‘New Gens’ are taking over gradually as Larruso, just like Black Sheriff, has been noticed and appreciated byanother international Grammy-award-winning icon, Akon.

The budding Ghanaian dancehall artiste Larusso and Senegalese/American superstar have been spotted in a new video call sharing an enviable rapport.

Larruso who is widely known for his smash hit ‘Kily Kily’, could not bottle up the rare moment he had with Akon and subsequently shared a screenshot of the video along with a caption: Alhamdullilah!

Fans are already anticipating a joint project which could ultimately catapult a breakthrough into mainstream and worldwide acceptance.

It could, be recalled that a similar thing happened to Black Sherif when he was spotted on facetime with Burnaboy following a viral video of the latter jamming to the Sad Boy anthem- Second Sermon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 48 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

Watch the KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

5 days ago
Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals

Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals

5 days ago
Siisi Baidoo comments on the woes of the Gospel industry ahead of Splendor concert this Sunday!

Siisi Baidoo comments on the woes of the Gospel industry ahead of Splendor Concert this Sunday!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker