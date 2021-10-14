Eugy drops Your Touch NFT via Serenade

Eugy, alongside Marathon Music Group, has partnered with Serenade to release an NFT in relation to his hit single My Touch.

The single has racked up over 11 million streams to date.

The project is aiming to mint and sell one NFT that will allow a purchaser to feature on a remixed version of ‘My Touch’, that will be unlocked once streams surpass 15 million (across all platforms) on both the original My Touch track & the remixes, activating the full value that the package carries.

The owner of the NFT will be responsible for contacting Marathon Music Group within a six-month timeframe of the NFT unlocking, while owners will also be offered the opportunity of a 30-minute Zoom session with Eugy and his creative team, in which introductions would be made and creative alignment would be discussed.

The owner will then create a verse, which will be sent to Marathon Music Group to be remixed with ‘My Touch’. Subsequently, the successful bidder will own a 25% share and revenue split in the new remix version of the track, via a direct agreement with Moves.

“I wanted to sell an NFT to give someone who could be an aspiring artist, or a label/platform with clients/artists on their roster the opportunity to jump on a record with me in a completely new way.

I have always been about collaboration & sharing my musical knowledge with people, and saw this as another way to do that.

I am also always open to trying new things, and selling an NFT is something I have never done before.

I have heard a lot about them, so of course, when it was mentioned to me I jumped at the opportunity to get involved!” Eugy says.

Featuring reworks from artists such as Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Busy Signal, Cauty, and Chivv, the My Touch remixes have already received radio support from the likes of Capital Xtra, BBC Radio 1Xtra, and Heart FM, collectively garnering over a million streams.

A singer, rapper, and songwriter, Eugy is best known for his 2016 international hit single ‘Dance For Me’ alongside Mr Eazi, which led to a MOBO nomination.

He has since supported Wizkid at the sold-out Afrorepublik show at the O2 Arena and dropped ‘L.O.V.E’ with King Promise, an acclaimed track that has amassed 9 million Spotify streams.

Eugy reiterates his status as a cutting-edge artist with this innovative NFT drop.

