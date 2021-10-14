Bisa K’Dei opens up on friction with KK Fosu & Kwabena Kwabena; reveals current relationship status with Becca!

Succcessful Highlife artiste, Bisa KDei has touched on several issues in an interview as concerning his colleagues; KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena & Becca.

The award-winning Highlife musician, revealed that he was supposed to record a song with the legendary Kwabena Kwabena but he had to distance himself from him after he badmouthed him on the radio.

Speaking with Zionfelix on the Uncut show, Bisa Kdei stated that it would have been beautiful to have two Highlife singers, himself and Kwabena Kwabena on the same song but he believes the latter is not ready to do so.

According to him, Kwabena Kwabena badmouthed him in interviews on radio stations for reasons better known to him but he chose not to respond to his rants. He stated that he described Kwabena Kwabena’s behavior as childish, thus he had to distance himself from him.

He also recounted an experience with the legendary K.K Fosu who was supposed to feature in his song but for some reason, he never showed up at the studio. Later, he was jabbing him in interviews on radio stations.

Bisa Kdei lamented that these stars could have reached out to him through his personal contact so they squash things out like mature people but they chose to voice out their sentiments on radio stations.

However, he claims that he holds nothing against anyone in the music industry and has never communicated with the afore-mentioned ever since then.

Furthermore, the “Asew” hitmaker, he revealed that he has lost contact with the songstress and is no longer following her on social media, adding that her matters are no longer his concern but her husband’s.

Speaking in an interview with the Celebrity Blogger, Zionfelix, Bisa Kdei revealed that he decided to revoke his friendship with Becca after she tied the knot because he felt she needed space for her new family.

Recall, it was rumored that the two were in an intimate relationship until Becca decided to tie the knot with her Nigerian husband. The two collaborated on two of the greatest love songs ever to be released titled “Hw3” and “Beshiwo”. They maintained a good bond until for some reason, they parted ways and were no longer seen working together.

