There is no love in the Ghana Music Industry – Stegue

Singer Stegue seems to be upset about how, he says, the Ghanaian Music industry is full of hatred, which shouldn’t be so.

He says there is ‘No Love in the industry unlike other countries and that is the reason why our industry is refusing to grow because instead of collaborating with each other to face the world market at large we find ourselves competing with each other in this small space.

There is No love in the Ghana Music industry ,let’s not forget that at the end it’s us against the world 🇬🇭🌎.Big respect to @AmgMedikal for showing me love @ameyaw112 @ElormBeenie @NebaSark #Dbee #snapchat #Nobraday #KalyJaySpace — Songs For The Deaf👂 (@_stegue_) October 13, 2021

Fans were taken aback a bit by these statements while they look forward to the release of his sophomore Project “Songs For The Deaf” this year .

In his recent release of the visuals for song titled ‘No Love’ a single off his Debut EP ‘Xpensive Style ‘

