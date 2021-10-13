Top Stories

Mzbel delivers showstopping performance at GMA-UK 2021 as if she’s still 16 years!

She still got it!

Ace songstress and CEO of Beljam Records, Mzbel took patrons down memory lane at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.

It was a mixture of nostalgia and intense excitement as Mzbel took to the stage to perform some of her hit songs at the Ghana Music Awards festival held in the UK.

Back to back, she delivered some of her popular bangers including ‘Awosome’, ‘E dey be’, ‘Yopoo’ ’16 years’, and many others from the 90s.

The crowd was charged as Mzbel took fans down the memory lane with her energetic performance.

They sang each song ‘word for word’ and danced their hearts out to the timeless hit songs.

Fans on social media reacted to Mzbel’s stagecraft and thrilling performance adding that she has still got it.

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 was held on October 9, 2021.

The event saw performances from the likes of Medikal, Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Mzbel, amongst others.

