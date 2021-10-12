Top Stories

Shatta Wale shocks Netizens with tattoo of Medikal’s initials; Medikal reacts!

The bond just got stronger, hope it ain't for clout!

We all thought he was a self consumed King in the industry up until Medikal posted a video of Shatta Wale himself with a tattoo of the former’s initials on his arm.

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, well known as Medikal is currently over the moon after his pal, Shatta Wale inked his name “MDK” on his arm to prove his love for him.

Shatta Wale for some time now has tagged Medikal as a brother even after beefing with the latter’s godfather, Criss Waddle some years back over the “Bie Gya” catchphrase. Shatta has also tagged Medikal as one of the most hardworking musicians in Ghana.

Medikal on the other hand has been heaping praises on Shatta Wale for his enormous contribution to the Ghanaian music industry. He never seems to have enough of him as he always tags him as one of his great buddies in the music industry.

In a video sighted on Twitter, Medikal expressed his undying gratitude to Shatta Wale after he tattoed his name “MDK” on his arm. It is not common to see another artist showing love to another artist in this way but Shatta Wale has made it clear that his love for Medikal will never end.

Medikal who is currently over the moon wrote; Words can’t explain how I feel about this ! @shattawalegh love you die King, Deeper than blood

