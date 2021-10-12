Magnus reveals why he chose to be a gospel artist

Talented Ghanaian gospel singer, Magnus has revealed why he has decided to pursue a career as a gospel musician.

In an exclusive interview with AJ Poundz on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show, he explained that, despite being in the scene since 2014, he followed in the footsteps of Pastor Joe Beecham, KODA, and others.

He also revealed that he was more focused on the collaborative side of his life because he needed to prepare thoroughly before becoming a professional gospel musician.

MAGNUS is currently promoting his powerful song “Bo Me Nantew,” which features Nacee.

Connect with MAGNUS on these handles below.

Facebook: Michael Magnus Mensah

Twitter: @MagnusMuzic_

Instagram: @MagnusMuzic_

