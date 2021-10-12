Top Stories

Johnny Haick & AJ Arjarquah insert a serenading acoustic rendition of Akesse Brempong’s ‘Closer’

Currently on the verge of taking the entire Ghana Gospel music scene by storm, music director for Akesse Brempong’s Tribe of Judah, Johnny Godsent Haick, has released a new music cover, “Closer” featuring Aj Arjarquah.

It was recorded Live at Agape Carnival, an annual musical event (a Rooftop Edition) which was hosted by gospel reggae and Afropop mogul, Akesse Brempong.

The track was originally written and composed by Akesse Brempong.

The birthday celebrant Johnny Haick released the soothing music cover on his birthday which was on October 10, 2021.

Johnny Haick is the official music director for the ‘Crazy Love’ hitmaker, Akesse Brempong.

The song, ‘Closer’ is a song for all believers who seek to have a one-on-one encounter with the Lord, to know him more and more.

