From audio to visuals, Solomon King’s ‘Gyae Su’ is a refreshing facelift to Ghana’s gospel scene!

Right from January 1st 2021, Gyae Su crooner, Solomon King began releasing covers of popular contemporary Christian songs such as New Wine by Hillsong, Above All by Michael W. Smith, All That Matters by GUC.

This has uplifted and inspired many. The one question that remained unanswered was when the official debut song would be released.

The Lord finally permitted Solomon King to record a song that is purposed for uplifting anyone who might be going through hard times.

The song, titled Gyae Su, is a very relatable tune with a very catchy hook that is easy to sing by both young and old.

The verses, in English and chorus in Twi, describe how lonely one may get and how one may feel as though God is far away.

The song reminds and encourages the listener that God is closer than their fears; that God is available both day and night to hear our cries and prayers.

The song is a live production overseen by Solomon King. It features instrumentation from some of Ghana’s finest musicians such as Francis Kweku Osei, Dominic Quarchie, Derrick D Bass and Jonathan Joshua (USA).

The song was mixed and mastered in California by Grammy-nominated mixing and mastering engineer, Jon Rezin (USA).

Solomon King hopes to you will be blessed from listening to this song. It is available everywhere for streaming including:

CONTACT

Phone: +233 (0) 547 133 985 / Email: bookosolomonking@gmail.com

