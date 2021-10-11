Top Stories

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!

She took center stage & spiced up her hubby's performance

Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap!
Medikal shutsdown GMA-UK with Fella Makafui after she snatched the mic to rap! Photo Credit: GMA-UK

Ghana’s power couple, Medikal & Fella Makafui pulled a fast one on fans when Fella went beyond her wifely duties to deliver some bars during 2021 Ghana Music Awards, UK.

Medikal was one of the artistes billed to perform at the prestigious annual award ceremony and he put up an electrifying performance to demonstrate why he’s one of the most consistent artistes in the game.

In the same breath, his wife Fella Makafui was on hand to add more sauce to their delicious dish of stagecraft which momentarily threw the audience into a state of pandemonium.

She literally grabbed the microphone from Medikal and rapped like a professional artiste.

