Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 9 mins ago
Bisa Kdei's 'Yard' music video is out!. Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

Multiple award winning Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei has released the much-awaited video of his party song “Yard”.

Produced by Willis Beatz, the new song has made waves since its release over the past weeks considering its soothing rhymes and party vibes.

The music video captures sights of mad partying and is undoubtedly of huge potential and would resonate with music lovers

The perfectly synchronized video has some beautifully choreographed scenes and could be a contender for video of the year award.

The new song is a synchronized masterpiece which music lovers, especially lovers of Highlife music would appreciate.

Bisa Kdei on the new tune fuses a bit Afro-pop with his original Highlife vibes creating an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in a dancing mood.

