Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals

The peculiar vocals of Ghana’s burgeoning Reggae/Dancehall sensation, Jah Lead has been expressed on his latest audiovisual, Tripple S, as a birthday present for his fans.

Real name Emmanuel Essel-Ackom, Jah Lead recently announced his upcoming EP but jumps on producer CaskeysOnIt’s Earth Riddim, to re-introduce himself to the world. Stream Earth Riddim

Jah Lead has been compared to Ghana’s front-running dancehall trio; Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, but to carve a path for himself, Jah Lead shows why he is the fourth force on the scene.

The video shot in various locations in Accra is directed by young enterprising new director Fiifi Ayisi of Lensdom.

He is aiming at releasing his debut EP in November 2021 and has disclosed the name of the project titled ‘Love Is Coming’.

Speaking to the talented crooner, he revealed the EP would be strictly a lover’s rock EP, which was going to melt hearts.

In a recent development, producer CaskeysOnIt shared a post on Instagram showing Jah Lead in the studio with Multiple-Award winning dancehall star Stonebwoy.

It seems the two are working together on a project, and fans should expect a banger. Although both artists have been silent on their collaboration, it seems we might be having a Stonebwoy and Jah lead project soon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!