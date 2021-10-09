Top Stories

Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals

You'll love this one if you are Reggae/Dancehall/Ragga lover!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals
Tripple S! Jah Lead delivers creative wordplay on Shatta, Stone & Samini in latest visuals Photo Credit: Jah Lead

The peculiar vocals of Ghana’s burgeoning Reggae/Dancehall sensation, Jah Lead has been expressed on his latest audiovisual, Tripple S, as a birthday present for his fans.

Real name Emmanuel Essel-Ackom, Jah Lead recently announced his upcoming EP but jumps on producer CaskeysOnIt’s Earth Riddim, to re-introduce himself to the world. Stream Earth Riddim

Jah Lead has been compared to Ghana’s front-running dancehall trio; Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, but to carve a path for himself, Jah Lead shows why he is the fourth force on the scene.

The video shot in various locations in Accra is directed by young enterprising new director Fiifi Ayisi of Lensdom.

He is aiming at releasing his debut EP in November 2021 and has disclosed the name of the project titled ‘Love Is Coming’.

Speaking to the talented crooner, he revealed the EP would be strictly a lover’s rock EP, which was going to melt hearts.

In a recent development, producer CaskeysOnIt shared a post on Instagram showing Jah Lead in the studio with Multiple-Award winning dancehall star Stonebwoy.

It seems the two are working together on a project, and fans should expect a banger. Although both artists have been silent on their collaboration, it seems we might be having a Stonebwoy and Jah lead project soon.  

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie's No Pressure album mounts pressure on Boomplay as the most streamed

Sarkodie’s No Pressure album mounts pressure on Boomplay as the most streamed

4 days ago
Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla crowned “Ghana Outstanding Woman in Health”

Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla crowned “Ghana Outstanding Woman in Health”

4 days ago
MzVee warms hearts with video of mum singing her 'Vanity' song word for word!

MzVee warms hearts with video of mum singing her ‘Vanity’ song word for word!

5 days ago
Reggie Zippy loses mum; hints at being the next to die!

Reggie Zippy loses mum; hints at being the next to die!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker