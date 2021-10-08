Skillz 8Figure taps Kofi Mole on new feel-good song ‘Wateva’

Following two electrifying performances in Istanbul, Turkey with Nigerian stars, Oxlade and Kcee a few months ago, the ‘Kolo’ star, Skillz 8Figure is back in the studio for his latest single featuring Ghana’s very own, Kofi Mole.

Produced by CIQ, the new song presents the artist’s ’coastal music’ in its finest form. Noticeably Afrobeat, ‘Wateva’ embodies an air of relaxation, making it the perfect song to unwind to.

‘Wateva’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Skillz 8Figure and Kofi Mole play on the song’s nonchalant theme, flawless in their delivery and content.

‘’Wateva is a feel-good song I want fans to bop to always. Kofi Mole felt like the right choice for the wave CIQ put me on and he didn’t disappoint. We really had a blast making this’’, Skillz 8Figure shared.

Skillz 8Figure is a Ghanaian-Sierra Leonean artist who’s music offers a definitive style relative to both countries.

This unique sound, which he calls ‘coastal music’ has been pivotal in establishing his brand in the Afro-music industry and landing him the role of Trace Ghana’s ambassador. Stream on Apple Music here

Instagram: skillz8figure Twitter: @skillz8figure Facebook: Skillz 8figure

