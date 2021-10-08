MzVee calls on media to support Ghanaian acts; opens up on boyfriend, alleged cars & mansion!

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, aka Mzvee has opened up on various issues and has got the internet buzzing after a post she made with Berla Mundi.

She contended that it is high-time Ghanaians start cherishing their own by enjoying and playing Ghanaian songs instead of that from other countries like Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Mzvee while talking about her recent collaboration with the Nigerian Diva, Tiwa Savage stated that Nigerians have grown to love their own music and supported their artists, promoting them to the world.

She stated that Ghanaians used to do the same until for some reason, the media, and other agencies adapted to songs from other countries, snubbing the Ghanaian music.

She said that she being one of the most loved Ghanaian artists in Nigeria, it is even difficult to hear her songs being played on the radio when she visits the country.

Mzvee further stated that Ghanaians must begin to appreciate their own crafts and artists by playing their songs on the radio just as Nigerians are doing for their musicians.

In other news related to the songstress, Mzvee has been spotted on social media flaunting her huge mansion and plush cars in the latest video.

Mzvee was sighted catching a vibe with the TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi when her mansion and plush cars were also spotted in her video.

Although there hasn’t been any confirmation from her that she owns the properties, her fans have already presumed that she owns the lavish properties.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian songstress has finally opened up on her relationship status, saying she has a boyfriend who is not a Ghanaian.

Well, not all celebrities are able to come out publicly to announce their relationship status. Most of them prefer to keep their relationships away from piercing eyes on social media. Mzvee happens to be one of the few personalities who keep their private lives off social media.

During an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day, Mzvee revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone but the person is not a Ghanaian.

According to her, she met her beloved boyfriend at an event outside Ghana. One thing led to the other and now, she is in a relationship with the person who we are yet to find out.

