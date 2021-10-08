KiDi gushes over his looks; celebs and fans react!

‘Touch It’ hitmaker, KiDi has given netizens a run for their money with his latest post on Instagram after he was seen gushing over his looks.

He has tempted his female fans with his looks as he brags about how he was created with all the charming features a man could have.

In a video the self-acclaimed Golden Boy shared on his IG wall, Kidi asked his female fans if they’ve ever seen a more handsome man being created by God apart from him.

According to him, he has a great jawline, a large nose, and other attractive traits unlike any other who has walked the surface of the earth.

Well, aside from having one of the best talents in the entertainment industry, Kidi is also admired for his charming looks and always gets ladies falling for him whenever he surfaces on social media.

