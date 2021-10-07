Top Stories

Popcaan exchanges pleasantries with Sarkodie while in Ghana; comments on Accra’s Traffic

Could there be an upcoming collabo between the two?

Multiple award-winning Jamaican Dancehall act, Andre Hugh Sutherland, stage named, Popcaan is currently having the time of his life in Ghana after Sarkodie paid him a visit.

Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie has linked up with the Jamaican star, Popcaan perhaps to discuss a collaboration deal.

It would be vividly recalled that Popcaan revealed his intention to tap into the Ghanaian music market as he prepares to have his next album launch in the country.

Well, the dancehall maestro is known to have a very good relationship with some Ghanaian musicians like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as he was spotted in some viral video having a positive vibe with them.

Furthermore, it would be vividly recalled that Popcaan revealed on the microblogging platform, Twitter that he will be having his next album launch in Ghana, willing to expand his popularity in Ghana.

Well, it seems Popcaan is probably regretting his decision to come to Ghana on the account that despite the nice food, tourist sites, and people we have in the country, the traffic in Accra is driving him crazy.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote; Ghana traffic brazzy

