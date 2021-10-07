It’s a GHS 181,500 diamond chain, I’m wearing your car on my neck – Okese1 to rich online braggarts

Top Stories

Afrane Frank, known widely in showbiz circles as Okese1 in a latest video on social media has lambasted netizens claiming to be rich yet don’t own a house.

He has stated that he will descend on anyone who claims to be rich on social media with their ‘audio money’ yet cannot even boast of a house they built for themselves.

Okese1 who is still at loggerheads with his former pal, Medikal stated that rich people do not live in other people’s houses but they own their own mansions and live luxuriously to the fullest.

The rapper who claims to have purchased his first car at the age of 18 years sounded a strong warning to the guys flaunting their assets on social media yet do not own a house to desist from that act else he will personally locate them and give them some dirty slaps.

He went further to say that the likes of him are those supposed to make such claims on social media because even their pieces of jewelry cost more than most of the cars being driven by these self-acclaimed millionaires on social media.

“I’m wearing your car (a GHS 181,500 diamond chain) on my neck. I will slap you if you claim to be rich yet still a tenant”, he vexed out.

Well, many will presume he is indirectly throwing a shade at Medikal but for the record, Medikal owns about two houses and he is known to be one of the well-to-do rappers in the entertainment industry.

