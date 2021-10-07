Top Stories

Gambo’s ‘We Move’ music video leaves fans awe-struck

‘We Move’ was a fan favourite off Gambo’s recent EP titled ‘’New Era’’

Gambo’s ‘We Move’ music video leaves fans awe-struck Photo Credit: Gambo

This time, Gambo is out with an absolutely stunning music video for his song ‘We Move’ which features Ghana’s favorite wordsmith, Strongman.

Gambo. Gambo. Gambo. Ghana music’s biggest rap bad boy has established a reputation for himself for always finding his way to the front pages of the news whether it is with his mercurial talent or simply by just being in a luxury hotel room donning his trademark white kimono with stacks of cash in hand.

‘We Move’ was a fan favourite off Gambo’s recent EP titled ‘’New Era’’ and with the artist’s first big foray into the Kumerican market, the visuals really does justice. Listen/stream ‘’New Era’’ EP here.

Directed by Prince Dovlo, the music video is the quintessential epitome of streets meet luxury in perfectly effervescent storytelling.

Packing a show of vintage cars, military grade choppers and expertly woven transition shots, the ‘We Move’ video takes the viewer on a remarkable journey through 3 mins of artistic wonder.

Describing the video, the rapper said: ‘’This song was an obvious statement for me. Strategically I’ve always wanted to tap into the Kumerican culture and with Strongman as my co-sherif we certainly walked the talk with this song and video’’.

Gambo has made a strong case for video of the year with this ‘We Move’. The challenge is on for the rest of the industry.

