Wendy Shay’s ‘Heat’ single most streamed on Audiomack; spotted hawking water on the streets of Germany with mum!

It’s been no child’s play when it comes to the promotion of her latest viral Heat single and Wendy Shay just took things to another level with her mum.

In her quest to promote her new single “Heat”, the Rufftown Records signed artiste, Wendy Addo, well known as Wendy Shay and her mother have been spotted selling pure water on the streets of Germany.

Wendy Shay earlier said in her new song “Heat” that she is bored of eating “Gob3,” which is beans with gari, and sarcastically added that she also wants to live like Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah, who drive Range Rovers.

Recall, she was spotted storming her favorite “Gob3” joint to enjoy herself amid the promotion of her new single.

The mother and daughter were shown in a TikTok video she published on her Instagram page carrying a pan and bowl to sell while acting out the song’s lyrics. Since then, the video has received over 155,000 views and over 800 comments.

She captioned the video; My Mom hopped in the trend After 777th time I managed to get my beautiful mum to get it right (it wasn’t easy o #SHAYGANG#HEAT#MotherDaughterDuo

TikTok: wendyshay1 @obaapakaakyireaddo

Furthermore, in a recent post made by Charts Ghana on the popular social media platform, Twitter, the song has topped the top 10 Ghanaian songs.

The post caught the attention of the musician who retweeted for her fans and followers to see in appreciation.

