Promzy of VIP fame resurfaces with extra vigor; ready to shutdown stages once more!

Emmanuel Ababio well known as Promzy, former member of the legendary music trio, VIP returns from his hiatus with great motivation and enthusiasm.

Undoubtedly, one of the best groups in the country’s rap history is nima-based VIP. The group which consisted of Promzy, Lazzy and Prodigal, cannot be overlooked when it comes to telling Ghana’s rap history.



Years after leaving the music group, Emmanuel Ababio well known as Promzy is officially coming back into the music scene as a solo artiste.

As part of his comeback plans, the virtuoso lyricist has already unveiled a new look that seeks to communicate his preparedness to repossess and expand his frontiers in the industry.



The ever-muscular Promzy now poses more brawn and extra tattoos with a bald cut boosted by a single strand of dreadlock hanging from the side of his head.



In a teaser directed by Nana Adom Jnr released by his team, the rapper had little to say but did not fail to communicate to his fans the potentialities his comeback promises.



“What Promzy is coming out with, raaaaaah! Trust me, I will never let you down,” were his words to his fans who have been yearning for his return to the scene.

A notice in the final part of his teaser indicates that Promzy will soon be dropping something for his expectant fans as he urged them to be on the look out on his official YouTube channel.

