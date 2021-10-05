Sarkodie’s No Pressure album mounts pressure on Boomplay as the most streamed

Sarkodie has proved his unmatched status with his latest “No Pressure” album after it became the most streamed album on the online musical platform, Boomplay.

Sarkodie received accolades from his fans and other music lovers across the globe for dropping such a masterpiece.

The sixteen-tracklist album features some of the top-tier stars in the music game like Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, Cassper Nyovest, Harmonize, Kwesi Arthur, Benerl, Darkovibes, Medikal, Oxlade, and MOG Music who contributed to the making of the album.

Kojo Farinella, Kayso, Altranova, Certified Bangers, MOG, BeatFreaks, Rexxie, Coublon, and Kaywa all contributed to the production of the “No Pressure” album. KJ Spio and Sarkodie served as executive producers.

The album which happens to be Sarkodie’s seventh album has been ranked as the most-streamed album on Boomplay for the past week.

Followed by “Alpha” owned by the Highly Spiritual Music signee, Mr. Drew. Kidi’s “Golden Boy” took 3rd place on the list.

Yaw Tog’s “Time” EP was also ranked the 4th most-streamed album on the platform as Jaz Willz’s “Love Or The Word” and Joe Boy’s “Somewhere Between Beauty And Magic’ take 5th and 6th place respectively.

