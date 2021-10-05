Gibriville’s ‘Kilodey’ gets a visual boost with inviting new video

Foreign Exchange Records trailblazer and 2021 Akademia Music Awards ‘Rising Artist of the Year’, Gibrilville finally shares his long-awaited visuals for melodic love single ‘Kilodey’.

The new clip sees director, KAMHABIT deliver an inviting milieu for Gibriville to shine using a lovely mix of video vixens and an assortment of pastel-inspired backgrounds. Listen/stream ‘Kilodey’ on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

KAMHABIT’s choice of color and shot sequencing are standouts effective in creating an experience true to the song’s theme.

Scenes don’t stray too far from the comfort of a fancy apartment littered with the above video vixens either, capturing some sultry shots along the way as they all vie for screen time with a super composed Gibrilville.

‘’My team and I are glad ‘Kilodey’ has now got an official video of its own. We hope the fans love it and get excited for what I have coming next. Big ups to everyone for their patience’’, shared Gibrilville.

Instagram: gibrilville Twitter: @Gibrilville Facebook: Gibrilville

