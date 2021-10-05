Diana Hamilton & Ps Brian Amoateng face it off in fierce dance battle; fans react!

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton has intrigued fans following a post ion her socials of a dance battle with Ps Brain Amoateng.

Known to be Ghana’s Youth President, convener of the highly patronized annual iYES Conference, Ps Brian Amoateng met up with Diana Hamilton at the 2-yr anniversary of Fruitful Centre in Amsterdam.

During the ministration of the Awurade Ye hitmaker, Ps Brian stepped on stage to challenge her to a hilarious dance battle which got patrons both excited and entertained.

Judging from the moves Diana gave, it could be said that she’s a way better dancer than Ps Brian but Brian equally proved his vibely attributes with some trendy moves.

In commenting on what occured, Diana wrote on her socials, “Eeeeehmmmm… Please somebody tell pastor @brianamoateng that some of us have dancing in our DNA whilst people like him have preaching in their DNA.

Let’s all stay in our lane 😂😂😂😂I think I won this contest hands down. It was mad fun and a blessing. Thank you Pastor @williamboateng1, first lady and leadership of @fruitfulcentre, Amsterdam, thanks for the opportunity to serve. I appreciate you. May the Lord #DoItAgain for you and may He enlarge your territory.

It was all joy and fun in the house of God! Keep streaming Awurade Ye by Diana Hamilton!

