Atongo Zimba’s first full-length album in over a decade!

During a ten year hiatus from recording in Europe, Atongo Zimba travelled the world performing with his two-stringed Kologo and award-winning songs.

Maintaining strong links with his homeland he also spent recent years forging collaborations with popular Ghanaian artists including Okyeame Kwame, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa and King Ayisoba.

Then the pandemic hit, bringing Atongo home to recruit Accra’s top players and record his most exciting album to date, titled A to Z.

Packed with upbeat songs and heavy spiritual dubs, the album is a solid body of work that draws on Atongo’s African folk music artistry, whilst displaying his versatility and vision to incorporate diverse sounds such as Highlife, Afrobeat, R&B, dancehall, Hip-hop, Reggae and Gospel.

“This is the album I always wanted to make”

Atongo Zimba

From opening Fela Kuti’s weekend shows with his solo performances at the Afrika Shrine, to playing with Osibisa, the Pan African Orchestra, multiple European collaborations and countless world tours, Atongo Zimba has had a prolific career to say the least.

This project see’s him team up with British producer Abraham Moughrabi, who’s credits include working with Latin-Grammy Award winner Buika (Warner) and acclaimed UK reggae group Resonators (Wah Wah 45s).

Album highlights include the melodic groove of ‘Akwantuo’ which speaks about Atongo’s journey between continents. A message to his people about the environment on ’Clean Africa’.

Plus features from Spanish vocalist Paco Mendoza on the dancehall number ‘Hello’ and most notably the Ghanaian hiplife star M.anifest joins Atongo for a re-working of his timeless hit ‘In Heaven No Beer’.

Atongo composes and sings in his native Fra Fra, Hausa, Ga, English and Twi.

The themes of his songs include power and respect in personal and ethnic relationships, everyday life and development for Ghana and Africa in general, as well as romantic love and spirituality.

Website & Social Media:

https://www.atongozimbamusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AtongoZimbaOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/atongo.zimba

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCms320PufFSZESxZ1zuMotA

https://www.reverbnation.com/atongozimba

