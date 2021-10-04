Yaw Tog issues fair warning ahead of his final SHS paper this Thursday!

Yaw Tog who broke into the scene unannounced has achieved a lot in the music game in less than a year he became known for his popular song “Sore”. The song got him an award at the 3Music Awards and also at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs).

After Thursday make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm😂 — YOUNGBULL (@YAWTOG_) October 3, 2021

He has also been involved in some controversies on social media over comments he made about his feature with the British rapper, Stornmzy. The young rapper has been tagged as arrogant and disrespectful after he gained popularity in the Ghanaian music industry.

Currently, he is writing his final WASSCE examination at the Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS). Well, Yaw Tog has sounded a strong warning to naysayers on social media, saying that he will not entertain any “go and learn” comment after his final paper on Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote; After Thursday make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm

