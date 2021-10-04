MzVee warms hearts with video of mum singing her ‘Vanity’ song word for word!

Top Stories

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, aka Mzvee has warmed hearts after sharing a video of her mum singing word for word her Vanity song to the admiration of all.

Mzvee happens to bond so well with her parents and other relatives and has constantly flaunted them on her social media page anytime he gets the chance.

Recall, her mother,  Madam Florence Hameeno-Kpeda was seen in a studio trying to mimic her daughter’s songs.

In a new video she posted, Mzvee was seen having a good time with her mother as they jam to one of her singles “Vanity”.

The mother melted the heart of other social media users as she sings the song word-for-word as if she wrote the lyrics for her daughter.

