Focus! Kwaku Zyme tears into the Amapiano craze with latest audiovisual

The name Kwaku Zyme is definitely here to stay as the multi-talented musician releases another marvelous song, FOCUS, a few months after the much-appreciated song, ‘Jealousy’.

The song which promises to travel even farther than ‘Jealousy is titled ‘FOCUS’. Stream on Audiomack & all online music platforms here.

The young outstanding musician who is loved for his creativity and great voice has said that he will have no rest until his fans have nothing but the best on a regular basis. ‘Focus’ is produced by the sensational GigzBeats.

GigzBeats has worked with national and international award-winning artists such as Shatta Wale, Larruso, Ekow Taylor, and a host of others. Being on this song gives a hint of how perfect the music is.

 Kwaku Zyme who has effectively switched to Afrobeats has proved beyond doubt that he is a house of talent and a versatile artist. He is known for his diligence and devotion to art.

He has to his name songs like, “Jealousy”,  “Edey ur Der”, “Anything Anthing”, “Gyeme taata” and “solemo oha me”, a song that features Kofi Mole. The artist who started as a keyboardist in his church with hard work and determination has come to establish a memorable brand across the country.

The diligent Musician is invested in the art to the extent that, aside from being a recording artist, he is also a songwriter, keyboardist, and master of the bass guitar after dropping several lovely songs has added what will undoubtedly be a mind rocking song.

Born Innocent Cobblah, Kwaku Zyme is known for his zeal to succeed and at every stage in life, and he gives nothing but the best of himself. His dedication to creative art and music has seen him go places.

His flow or diction is regarded as pure fire as it tackles matters of life that are very relatable. Kwaku Zyme rose as the University of Ghana’s favorite performer to what is now a national artist, not only in name but in deeds.

Having worked with great producers such as Posigee, Abe beats among others the artist has shown that he was born ready.

His new song, “Focus” is meant to motivate his fans or perhaps the youths in general to a greater height as they stay glued and passionate about their dreams in life. Thus, we need to be focused in life in order to be outstanding at what we do.

It’s a great piece of music you will want to add to your Playlist and play endlessly. Download and listen to this amazing song.

