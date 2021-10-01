Kwesi Arthur to feature on Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” upcoming album?

As tweeted by a social media user with the account name Tunde Edoziuno Ejike, Ghana’s very own, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, well known as Kwesi Arthur could be recruited on Roddy Ricch’s upcoming album dubbed “Live Life Fast”.

Roddy Ricch, known in real life as Rodrick Wayne Moore Jnr., is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2018 with his single “Die Young”, which peaked at number 98 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ricch’s first two mixtapes, Feed Tha Streets and Feed Tha Streets II, also received widespread acclaim.

Kwesi Arthur is also one of Ghana’s finest talents so far as rap music is concerned. He rose to fame in 2017 with the hit single “Grind day” which received widespread acclaim and a co-sign from rap heavyweights Sarkodie and Medikal.

Kwesi Arthur and Wizkid to be featured on Roddy Ricch’s upcoming album, Live Life Fast — ᴛᴜɴᴅᴇ ᴇᴅᴏᴢɪᴜɴᴏ ᴇᴊɪᴋᴇ (@wony3_nyame) October 1, 2021

Nigeria’s Wizkid has also been one of the few stars from Africa breaking global boundaries with their music.

He began recording music at the age of 11 and was able to produce a joint CD with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church buddies created. Empire Mates Entertainment signed Wizkid to a record deal in 2009.

Well, there hasn’t been any confirmation from both stars as to where they will be featured on the upcoming album of Roddy Ricch but big ups to them for securing such a deal.

