Recent music by some artists sound like my demo – Feli Nuna

In a series of tweets, Feli Nuna (who was recently announced onto Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground label) has made some statements about her previous label and unreleased songs.

Feli Nuna revealed in her first tweet that it’s funny how some artists release songs that sound like her demos.

Funny how artists be releasing music and it sounds like my old demos — ▪Black St☆r Barbie▪ (@FeliNuna) September 29, 2021

She went on to reveal that she’s not going after any artist as she knows it’s the fact that all she’s saying is the real fact and never a lie.

She tweeted; “I’m not capping abt what I said about artist’s new music sounding like my old demos neither am I trying to ‘start anything’. I have always experimented with sound mixing genres etc.. even more in the past but my former label chose to release the ones that sounded more commercial“.

See her series of tweets below:

Then at some point I admit to also believing that that was the way to have a hit song. Forcing me to create music that sounded more like the ones out there on the radio etc. I wasn't truly happy.. but I felt that was what I had to do to be a successful artist. — ▪Black St☆r Barbie▪ (@FeliNuna) September 29, 2021

And I had to fund and promote and market my music on my own. I struggled to maintain the standard I set and was used to.



Now I'm in a better place. Grateful for the resources I have now. I'm definitely gonna keep pushing till I'm the one of the biggest from Africa. SGHM 🔥 — ▪Black St☆r Barbie▪ (@FeliNuna) September 29, 2021

Feli Nuna is currently promoting her songs Wanted and Anadwo.

Get them here: https://fanlink.to/Anadwo

