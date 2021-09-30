Top Stories

Recent music by some artists sound like my demo – Feli Nuna

In a series of tweets, Feli Nuna (who was recently announced onto Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground label) has made some statements about her previous label and unreleased songs.

Feli Nuna revealed in her first tweet that it’s funny how some artists release songs that sound like her demos.

She went on to reveal that she’s not going after any artist as she knows it’s the fact that all she’s saying is the real fact and never a lie.

She tweeted; “I’m not capping abt what I said about artist’s new music sounding like my old demos neither am I trying to ‘start anything’. I have always experimented with sound mixing genres etc.. even more in the past but my former label chose to release the ones that sounded more commercial“.

See her series of tweets below:

Feli Nuna is currently promoting her songs Wanted and Anadwo.

Get them here: https://fanlink.to/Anadwo

