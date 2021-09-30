Matters arising after Nana Ampadu’s death! Akufo Addo, Mahama, Arnold pass comments

Several issues and condolences from prominent people such as Ex President Mahama & Ruling President Akufo Addo, the family of the deceased & entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo have poured in following the demise of the legendary Highlife crooner, Nana Ampadu.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized late highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu, saying: “He will be dearly missed”.



“My favourite of his collections is ‘Oman Bo Adwo’”, the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posted on Facebook.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also said he will remain eternally grateful to the late veteran for believing in his vision and assisting him on the campaign trail ahead of the 2016 elections.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, 28 September 2021, at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness. He was 76.

In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo added that Nana Ampadu will be sorely missed.

The post read: “I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary highlife artiste, Nana Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians”.



“Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful”.

“His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed”.

“My deep condolences to his widow, children and family”.



“Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen”.



“Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie.”

Also, Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has raised some concerns about the legends in the music industry.



The fearless entertainment critic in a post questioned how the legacies of these legends will be preserved after they have passed.



Arnold’s post was on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s tribute to the late Nana Ampadu. He stated that they need more than just words.



Arnold wrote: “TRIBUTE NOT ENOUGH! Tribute well appreciated but candidly, we need more. The likes of Nana Ampadu, Paapa Yankson, Jewel Ackah, Mr. A.A. A, Mac Tontoh and a deluge of other fallen heroes need more.



“The likes of Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, Daddy Lumba and a plethora of others who have contributed more than half of their lifetime to the craft need more.



Where is that edifice, that exhibition center, that museum that houses, extols and celebrates their works. How are their legacies being preserved and projected? How are their memories being solidified? They need more! We need more than words!”

Nana Kwame Ampadu has numerous popular highlife tracks to his credit. Ampadu’s “African Brothers Band” was formed in 1963.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie (or “Some Are Well Seated”), a song that was seen as potentially critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council and disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.



In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or “Singer-in-Chief.



Some of his popular tunes include Obra (which became the theme song for one of the Akan Drama shows aired on GTV on Sundays), Getty, Oman Bo Adwo, Ebi Te Yie, Kofi Nkrabea, Yaw Berko and Obi Benya Wo.

