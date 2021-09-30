D-Black bags 14 editorial playlists 24hrs after dropping new Amapiano jam; Sawasa

Multiple award winning rapper, D-Black seems to be hinting a deluxe version of his 5th studio album following his latest Amapiano hit single, Sawasa, featuring Semi Tee and Malemon from South Africa.

It seems we’re gonna get a nice blend of Hiphop , Amapiano and Afrobeats on the deluxe version of ‘Loyalty’.

Sawasa is the first South African collaboration from D-Black in recent times and we’re loving it. Produced by Ace music producer Semi and vocalist Malemon, Sawasa is an authentic blend off the Amapiano sound from Soweto and a rap Afrobeats infusion from the Ghana Bwoy.

Coming off the back of his new distribution deal with Sony Music’s ‘The Orchard’ and Publishing deal with Sony ATV South Africa, this is his first release geared at the South African market.



The first 24 hours of release saw #Sawasa receive 14 editorial playlists on music streaming giants on Spotify and Apple Music with 2 out of the 14 being Ghanaian playlists and 8 of them South Africa , the rest were from Kenya, South Africa and global playlists.



With the music video shot in Capetown, South Africa , Enjoy #Sawasa by D-Black, Semi Tee and Malemon. Stream #Sawasa here

