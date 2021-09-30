A message to my fans! – Daddy Lumba

A day after an outpour of raw love, passion-filled messages, and flooding of his songs on social media Daddy Lumba has responded to what is now turning out to be a celebratory day in Ghana.

As Ghana marked the birthday of one of its finest musicians yesterday 29th September 2021, Daddy Lumba has issued a message of gratitude that seemingly might betray his artistry persona.

Download/Stream the Aben Wo Aha album – https://mipromo.ffm.to/abenwoaha

The Legendary Highlife artist, in a 4-minute audio, thanked Ghanaians for making his day a memorable one with the outpour of love he received from all and sundry.

Titled A message to my fans (we are all your fans Daddy), the Mensei Da artist thanked everyone including those who have stood by in trying times.

You can reminisce some of Daddy Lumba’s songs below, and if in case you didn’t know why he held in high esteem, you will find out below also.

