Tiwa Savage names Ghana as her second home; readies for a Stonebwoy & MzVee joint

One of Nigeria’s music queens, Tiwa Savage has spilled the beans over frequent trips to Ghana & photoshoot at Boti Falls as she readies for a Stonebwoy & MzVee collaboration.

The former Marvin Records signed act revealed that she enjoys working with Ghanaian artistes, and having worked with Sarkodie, she has now spread her musical net wider to catch Stonebwoy and MzVee who previously worked with Yemi Alade from Nigeria.

Speaking on Accra-based YFM, Tiwa divulged that Ghana is like her second home which is why she frequently comes to the country.

“Ghana is like my second home, I’m often here. I’ve worked with Sarkodie and now I have something with Stonebwoy and MzVee coming soon.”

Tiwa Savage recently flew to Ghana for some business and visited the popular tourist site, Boti Falls known for its fascinating waterfall elements, and took some captivating photos.

Sharing the photos, the mother of one narrated how she and her team spent six hours on road during their trip just to locate the best view for their content with no food and drink and heavy rain showered them.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

God bless all content curators ooo

My team: Tiwa we should drive to the waterfall and create nice content

Me: Sure, I’m sure we only need couple hours

After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, no where decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC

If you people don’t like these my pics nobody’s son will find you o

