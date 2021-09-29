Top Stories

Their beef doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon!

Sadiq Abdulai bugs Shatta Wale after he displayed bundles of cash!

Following their ongoing beef, The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Network, Sadiq Abu Abdulai has jokingly begged Shatta Wale for some coins after the latter flaunted his wealth in a viral video.

Recall, the two are currently beefing over issues regarding the previous editions of the 3Music Awards where the dancehall musician bagged 11 awards in a night.

Shatta Wale claims that was a deliberate action because Sadiq gave him those awards after telling him he is not cool with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale also claims to have assisted Sadiq Abu financially in the past with matters relating to the award scheme. Recently, he has leveled allegations against Sadiq, saying that he is the one behind his recent death prophecy made public by the man of God, Jesus Ahuofe.

Well, Shatta Wale was recently spotted in a viral video displaying thousands of Ghana cedis, making it clear that he is the richest artist in Ghana.

In reaction to that, Sadiq Abu publicly ‘begged’ Shatta Wale for an amount of GHS10,000 saying that the previous one he gave him to organize his award shows wasn’t enough.

He wrote on Twitter; Come give me 100K eh. The last one no reach me oh. Me and Bullgod go come take am. Make am 200K. Make I give some to the “latrician” for my office.

