Sadiq Abdulai bugs Shatta Wale after he displayed bundles of cash!

Following their ongoing beef, The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Network, Sadiq Abu Abdulai has jokingly begged Shatta Wale for some coins after the latter flaunted his wealth in a viral video.

Recall, the two are currently beefing over issues regarding the previous editions of the 3Music Awards where the dancehall musician bagged 11 awards in a night.

Shatta Wale claims that was a deliberate action because Sadiq gave him those awards after telling him he is not cool with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Come give me 100K eh. The last one no reach me oh. Me and Bullgod go come take am. Make am 200K. Make I give some to the “latrician” for my office. https://t.co/un5AMKjEzM — Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) September 28, 2021

Shatta Wale also claims to have assisted Sadiq Abu financially in the past with matters relating to the award scheme. Recently, he has leveled allegations against Sadiq, saying that he is the one behind his recent death prophecy made public by the man of God, Jesus Ahuofe.

Well, Shatta Wale was recently spotted in a viral video displaying thousands of Ghana cedis, making it clear that he is the richest artist in Ghana.

The spiritual Rhelm doesn’t come with prophecies ,it’s secrecy💎



Don’t let any man lie to you



No pastor has been there before and am yet to meet one ,they all doing Marketting 😂



Very fucken country 😡😡😡 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 29, 2021

In reaction to that, Sadiq Abu publicly ‘begged’ Shatta Wale for an amount of GHS10,000 saying that the previous one he gave him to organize his award shows wasn’t enough.

He wrote on Twitter; Come give me 100K eh. The last one no reach me oh. Me and Bullgod go come take am. Make am 200K. Make I give some to the “latrician” for my office.

