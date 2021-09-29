Fever! Sefa feats. Sarkodie & DJ Tira on new Amapiano song

Sefa drops her next smash titled Fever, an Amapiano/Afrobeats fusion produced by Black Avenue Muzik ace producer Rony Turn Me Up.

The Black Avenue Muzik Queen is on a rise and it’s beautiful to see. Fever by Sefa features the legends Sarkodie from Ghana and Dj Tira from South Africa.

This comes off the back of her label signing a worldwide distribution deal with Sony’s The Orchard and retaining SONY ATV as their publishing company worldwide and her having the number #1 record in Ghana for the past 3 months with her monster hit ‘E Choke’ featuring Mr. Drew.

