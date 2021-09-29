Top Stories

Fever! Sefa feats. Sarkodie & DJ Tira on new Amapiano song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Fever! Sefa feats. Sarkodie & DJ Tira on new Amapiano song
Fever! Sefa feats. Sarkodie & DJ Tira on new Amapiano song. Photo Credit: Sefa

Sefa drops her next smash titled Fever, an Amapiano/Afrobeats fusion produced by Black Avenue Muzik ace producer Rony Turn Me Up.

The Black Avenue Muzik Queen is on a rise and it’s beautiful to see. Fever by Sefa features the legends Sarkodie from Ghana and Dj Tira from South Africa.

This comes off the back of her label signing a worldwide distribution deal with Sony’s The Orchard and retaining SONY ATV as their publishing company worldwide and her having the number #1 record in Ghana for the past 3 months with her monster hit ‘E Choke’ featuring Mr. Drew.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Sarkodie shares secrets for over 10-year relevance; debuts in Netflix movie

Sarkodie shares secrets for over 10-year relevance; debuts in Netflix movie

23rd August 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd August 2021
Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!

Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!

19th August 2021
Bedi Me Nkyen Mu by Ookomfooo kwaaade33

2021 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

15th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker