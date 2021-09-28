Phrimpong blesses lives of final year students with book donation dubbed; The Possible Project

Ghanaian musician, Phrimpong on the morning of Friday commenced activities to the rollout of his informative springboard event dubbed The Possible Project.

The event which saw over 500 soon-to-be JHS graduates in attendance and prepared for a positive interaction was a sight to behold on the streets of Ashtown, as students gradually trooped into the premises of Apostolic Junior High School.

Addressing students on the purpose of the gathering, the rapper who grew up in same vicinity took them down memory lane through his musical and academic journey.

Last friday, I commenced The Possible Project on home grounds, Ashtown assembling four Junior High Schools in Manhyia area. Ambassadors for Ghana Culture Prof. Myself, the assemblyman for Manhyia & Ohene Nana Kofi Nyarko were the guest speakers for the day. pic.twitter.com/sMITDL6cBa — P H R I M P 🌍 N G 🦍 (@PhrimpongSongs) September 27, 2021

“I grew up in this neighborhood as a young rapper and this is where I recorded my first song as a professional artiste.

I have had the privilege of teaching at the St Anne’s Anglican Junior High School as an intern whiles a student of the University of Education Winneba where I read BSc Biological Science Education from 2016 to 2020 whiles pursuing my dream of becoming a mainstream musician.”

Derrick Frimpong Manso further shared the not all rosy experience of his determination while battling and shuffling time to pursue a talent and academic heights coupled with different demands, but smiled to the successes chalked so far and used himself and others alike, including Okyeame Kwame, Gyakie, Yussif Chipsah, and Marcus Rashford of Man United as a reference point to revive hope and drum the achievers’ mantra.











“Today I come to you with a short message. You can be anything you want to be with your talent and your education together. As young as you are, please pursue your talent and your goals to become whoever you want to be but please don’t forsake your education”.

Ancestral Poet and Ghana’s Ambassador for Culture, Prof. Ohenenana Kofi Owusu Nyarko, urged students to find an interest and choose a role model to inspire and direct oneself, and also pledged to support students who are good in poetry whiles asking schools authorities to form poetry clubs to harness talents.

Students were later gifted branded stationery, and entertained to the sounds of Phrimpong and Kweku Darlington, amid snacks.













Following the success of the maiden edition, the rapper hints of his next school or community beneficiary soon.

