Kuami Eugene to the rescue! Promises to flush out foreign songs dominating the industry!

The highly decorated Eugene Marfo a.k.a Kuami Eugene, has revealed that he is set to flood our ears with hits upon hits till all the foreign songs drown, provided we support him.

The award-winning musician made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

His comments came after a social media user asked him to save the Ghana music industry that is dwindling with the bangers he is noted for.

The social media user wrote;

“Ghana music industry is gradually going down again & Nigeria music is gaining grounds coz of TikTok & Kuami Eugene has stopped dropping bangers. I’m not one of his cult fans but boy has held the industry in resent time & it’s a Fact. @KuamiEugene we beg drop something & save GH”

Reacting to the post, he wrote;

“That’s the main reason why I’ve been quiet for some time now. Give me now till December. I will flood the system so bad, there will be no room for Foreign music. That’s if our very own people don’t fight it as Usual.”

The post got the attention of social media users and some of the reactions are;

@Afroladies_ – Its time sha. Since i knew new school of ghanaian artist i always prefered Kuami & Kidi it’s best team together

@Omar_Franchise_ – Kuami Eugene is Ghana music and Ghana music is Kuami Eugene..Rooockstaar

@_cwami – i like your confidence

@SdotOfori – Eugene be real. Sarkodie just dropped a timeless album, Black Sherif is producing bangers, Gyakie is having every song blow domestically and internationally. We need to stop comparing Ghana and Nigerian because it’s a numbers game and the are over 200 million.

@nanakusinho – If the song is good we will push it. Look at Black Sherif, we support am ankasa now Burna is jamming to his song. Wob) nsemhunu deaa we’ll fight it

