Highlife Legend, Nana Ampadu reported dead by grandson & in a critical condition by son!

New making rounds earlier this morning suggested that Legendary Highlife act, Nana Ampadu has passed on to the afterlife as at 6am on Tuesday 28th September.

As these reports went viral, his son has made a contradicting statement. News about his death was confirmed by the grandson of Nana Ampadu who confirmed in an interview on Hitz FM that his grandfather died on September 28 at about 6

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the grandson whose name was not mentioned said Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at about 6 AM.

During the interview, the grandson spoke sorrowfully and in his submission, he could not disclose what led to the supposed demise of the legendary musician. He also disclosed that Nana Ampadu has been sick for a while.

During the course of the show, the host of the program, Andy Dosty read out a message he received from the son of the musician that the musician is not dead but rather in a very critical condition.

Nana Kwame Ampadu was born at Adiemmra on the Afram Plains in the Eastern Region of Ghana on 31 March 1945.

As a Highlife legend, he produced numerous popular highlife tracks as he is known to have composed over 800 songs.

In 1963, he formed the “African Brothers Band” was formed in 1963. Nana Ampadu became very popular in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie, a song that was seen as potentially critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council and disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.

His musical career has also involved him in electoral politics, including composing a song for Jerry Rawlings’s National Democratic Congress party to use in the 1992 election campaign.

He also released a song critical of an attempt to disqualify Rawlings from the 1992 election based on him being half-Scottish (Credit: Wikipedia).

